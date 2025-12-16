Sea Control: 593 Information and Warfighting with General Robert Neller

General Robert Neller served as the 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps from 2015 to 2019. He was commissioned in 1975 and served as an infantry officer. As a general officer he also served as the commanding general of the 3d Marine Division, the Director of Operations on the Joint Staff, the commander of Marine Corps Forces Central Command, and commander of Marine Corps Forces Command/Fleet Marine Forces, Atlantic.

Host Brian Kerg talks with General Robert Neller, USMC (Ret.) to discuss the role of information in warfighting and the Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG).

