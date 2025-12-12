Sea Control 592: The US Coast Guard in the Aleutian Islands with Steven Hulse

Walker interviews U.S. Coast Guard Commander Steven Hulse about his Proceedings article, “Bases on the Aleutians Islands Would Project Power Across the Pacific.” Hulse discusses his own experience operating in the Aleutians as a cutterman, and why they are still strategically relevant.

1. “Bases on the Aleutians Islands Would Project Power Across the Pacific,” by Steven Hulse, Proceedings, January 2025.

