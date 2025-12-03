Host Brian Kerg talks with Steve Brock and Hunter Stires to discuss their CIMSEC article, “Maritime Statecraft and Its Future.”

Steven V. Brock was appointed by the White House as the Senior Advisor to the 78th Secretary of the Navy, where from 2022 to 2025 he served as a chief strategist and key implementor of the Secretary’s highest priorities, including as a principal architect of Maritime Statecraft. A former member of the Senior Executive Service and retired U.S. Navy Captain, he currently is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Del Toro Global Associates.

Hunter Stires served as the Maritime Strategist to the 78 th Secretary of the Navy, where he was recognized for his work as one of the principal architects of the Maritime Statecraft strategy. He serves as the Project Director of the U.S. Naval Institute’s Maritime Counterinsurgency Project, a Non-Resident Fellow with the Navy League’s Center for Maritime Strategy, and the Founder and CEO of The Maritime Strategy Group.

Download Sea Control 591: Maritime Statecraft and Its Future with Steve Brock and Hunter Stires

Links

1. “Maritime Statecraft and its Future,” by Steve Brock and Hunter Stires, CIMSEC, October 21, 2025.

2. “SECNAV Del Toro Calls for a New, Bold Maritime Statecraft in Era of Intense Strategic Competition,” Department of the Navy, September 23, 2023.

Brian Kerg is co-host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Andrew Frame edited and produced this episode.