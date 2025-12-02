Host Walker D. Mills interviews Marine Corps Captain Colton Byers about his article for the War Quants substack, “Carrier 2.0: The Drone Carrier Revolution.” Their discussion covers salvo equations and modeling, the utility of drone carriers, and how they might integrate with a modern naval fleet.

Download Sea Control 590: Drone Carriers and Salvo Equations with Colton Byers



Links

1. “Carrier 2.0: The Drone Carrier Revolution,” by Colton Byers, War Quants, December 28, 2024.

2. “Damn the Torpedoes: The Return of Naval Mining,” by Colton Byers, War Quants, January 31, 2025.

Walker Mills is co-host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.