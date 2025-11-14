By J. Overton

Pieter Zhao joins the program to discuss his article, “Outsourcing Security at Sea—The Return of Private Maritime-Security Companies and Their Role in Twenty-First-Century Maritime Security.” He discusses the growing role of private maritime-security companies in the modern world and situations where they could provide maritime security.

Pieter W.G. Zhao is a PhD Researcher and Junior Lecturer at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, focusing on history and international relations in the maritime domain. He is also a Nonresident Fellow at the Irregular Warfare Initiative. His doctoral research analyzes the changing dynamics in the 21st-century maritime warfare and security environment from an applied historical perspective, focusing on non-state actors and irregular warfare at sea.

Download Sea Control 588: Outsourcing Security at Sea with Pieter Zhao

Links

1. “Outsourcing Security at Sea—The Return of Private Maritime-Security Companies and Their Role in Twenty-First-Century Maritime Security,” by Pieter Zhao, Naval War College Review, Winter 2024.

2. Irregular Warfare Initiative.

3. Pieter Zhao LinkedIn.

4. Pieter Zhao BlueSky.

5. Pieter Zhao Contact Page.

J. Overton is co-host of the Sea Control podcast and editor of the essay collection, “Seapower by Other Means: Naval Contributions to National Objectives Beyond Sea Control, Power Projection, and Traditional Service Missions.” Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Jonathan Selling edited and produced this episode.