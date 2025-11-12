Sea Control 587: 20 Years After the Military Response to Hurricane Katrina

By J. Overton

Elaine Helm joins the program to reflect on the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and her time as a journalist embedded with the U.S. military during their response and recovery operations in New Orleans and Houston.

Elaine Helm is a communications professional and former journalist who lives and works in the Seattle area. She was the military reporter for the Kitsap Sun and the founder and editor of the pioneering Northwest Navy News site.

