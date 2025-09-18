By Brian Kerg

Commander William Spears, U.S. Navy, joins the program to discuss his article, “What Moral Leadership Looks Like,” which examines the philosophical approach of Admiral Stockdale during his time as a POW in North Vietnam.

Commander William C. Spears is a submarine warfare officer in the U.S. Navy and the author of Stoicism as a Warrior Philosophy: Insights on the Morality of Military Service, forthcoming in November by Casemate Publishers.

Download Sea Control 586: What Moral Leadership Looks Like with William Spears

Links

1. “What Moral Leadership Looks Like,” by William Spears, CIMSEC, July 16, 2025.

2. Stoicism as a Warrior Philosophy: Insights on the Morality of Military Service, by William Spears, Casemate, 2025.

3. William Spears website.

Brian Kerg is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Addison Pellerano edited and produced this episode.