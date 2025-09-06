By Jonathan Selling

Retired USN Commander Chuck Ridgway joins the podcast to discuss his article “What Imperial Germany Teaches About China’s Naval Basing Ambitions,” which appeared in the May issue of Proceedings.

Commander Ridgway is a retired U.S. Navy surface warfare and a reserve Africa foreign area officer. After leaving active duty, he worked for 10 years as a NATO international civilian at the NATO Joint Analysis and Lessons Learned Centre in Portugal while also serving as a Navy reserve officer with Naval Forces Africa.

Download Sea Control 585: Imperial Germany and China’s Basing Ambitions with Chuck Ridgeway

1. “What Imperial Germany Teaches About China’s Naval Basing Ambitions,” by Chuck Ridgeway, Proceedings, May 2025.

Jonathan Selling is Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Brendan Costello edited and produced this episode.