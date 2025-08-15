Sea Control 584: Wargaming in the Pacific with Chris Denzel and Sebastian Bae

By Brian Kerg

Major Chris Denzel of the United States Marine Corps and Mr. Sebastian Bae of the Center for Naval Analyses to discuss their experience supporting wargaming in the Pacific, specifically in support of bilateral wargames involving the U.S. and Japan.

Chris Denzel is an intelligence officer and operational planner. He is currently serving as the J-52 Posture Plans Officer, U.S. Forces Japan. He previously served as the G-5 bilateral U.S.-Japan plans officer, III Marine Expeditionary Force, in Okinawa, Japan, where he ran an annual bilateral U.S.-Japan ground-force wargame.

Sebastian Bae is a Senior Game Designer and Research Scientist at the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA). He focuses on wargaming, emerging technologies, and future warfare. He is also an adjunct assistant professor at Georgetown University, teaching a graduate course on game design. Additionally, he co-chairs the Military Operations Research Society (MORS) Wargaming Community of Practice. Bae served six years in the Marine Corps as an infantryman and is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

