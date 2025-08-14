By Jonathan Selling

Professor Ronald Po joins Jonathan to discuss his new book, Shaping the Blue Dragon: Maritime China in the Ming and Qing Dynasties, which covers the maritime policies of the Ming and Qing dynasties.

Download Sea Control 583: Shaping the Blue Dragon with Ronald Po

Links

1. Dr Ronald C. Po profile.

2. Shaping the Blue Dragon Maritime China in the Ming and Qing Dynasties, by Ronald Po, Liverpool University Press, 2024.

3. Dr. Xing Hang on the Zheng regime in Taiwan.

4. Dr. Ling-wei Kung on the Manchu’s maritime awareness prior to establishing their capital in Beijing

