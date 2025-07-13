Sea Control 582: Guns, Ships and Money

By J. Overton

Daniel Banks joins the show to talk about this writing and research into the logistics networks with host J. Overton. Banks focuses on the maritime and naval networks that helped Guiseppe Garibaldi succeed in the reunification of Italy in 1860.

Daniel Banks is a postdoctoral fellow in Global History and Governance at the Scuola Superiore Meridionale in Naples, Italy. He is currently working on completing a book manuscript that shows how groups of political agitators used the Mediterranean Sea’s business and transport networks to foment revolutions that transformed states and empires like Italy, Spain, and France from the 1850s to the 1870s. He can be followed on Bluesky at https://bsky.app/profile/danielobanche.bsky.social

Links

Daniel Banks, “Ships, Guns and Money: The Logistics of Revolution and Garibaldi’s Campaign of 1860,” Past & Present, (29 November 2024).

Lucy Riall,Garibaldi: Invention of a Hero (Yale University Press, 2007).

Enrico Acciai, “Traditions of Armed Volunteering and Radical Politics in Southern Europe: A Biographical Approach to Garibaldanisim,” European History Quarterly, (8 January 2019).

Maurizio Isabella, “Rethinking Italy’s Nation-Building 150 Years Afterwards: The New Risorgimento Historiography,” Past & Present, (November 2012).

David Sim, “Following the Money: Fenian Bonds, Diasporic Nationalism, and Distant Revolutions in the Mid-Nineteenth-Century United States,” Past & Present, (May 2020).

Manual Borutta and Sakis Gekas, “A Colonial Sea: the Mediterranean, 1798–1956,” European Review of History, (13 March 2012).

