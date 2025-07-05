Sea Control 581: The MLR’s Missing Link

By Brian Kerg
Captains Brendan Costello and Tyler Muniz of the United States Marine Corps join Brian to discuss their article “The Marine Littoral Regiment’s Missing Link” published in the Marine Corps Gazette.
Notes
Brendan Costello and Tyler Muniz, “The Marine Littoral Regiment’s Missing Link,” Marine Corps Gazette (15 August, 2024) https://www.mca-marines.org/gazette/the-mlrs-missing-link/.
Brian Kerg is the Co-Host of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.