Sea Control 581: The MLR’s Missing Link

Captains Brendan Costello and Tyler Muniz of the United States Marine Corps join Brian to discuss their article “The Marine Littoral Regiment’s Missing Link” published in the Marine Corps Gazette. Download Sea Control 518

Brendan Costello and Tyler Muniz, “The Marine Littoral Regiment’s Missing Link,” Marine Corps Gazette (15 August, 2024) https://www.mca-marines.org/gazette/the-mlrs-missing-link/.

