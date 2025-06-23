Sea Control 578: Chinese Amphibious Warfare with Andrew Erickson

By Brian Kerg

Naval War College Professor of Strategy Andrew Erickson joins the program to talk about his recent book, Chinese Amphibious Warfare, the most current and authoritative assessment of PLA amphibious capabilities.

Dr. Andrew S. Erickson is Professor of Strategy (tenured full professor) in the U.S. Naval War College (NWC)’s China Maritime Studies Institute (CMSI). A core founding member, he helped establish CMSI and stand it up officially in 2006, and has played an integral role in its development; from 2021–23 he served as Research Director. Erickson is currently a Visiting Scholar in full-time residence at Harvard University’s John King Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies, where he has been an Associate in Research since 2008. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Institute of Maritime Policy & Strategy’s International Advisory Committee, and the Japan-America Society of Southern New England and Japan-America Navy Friendship Association (JANAFA)-Newport’s Board of Directors. Erickson serves on the editorial boards of Naval War College Review and Asia Policy and is a Contributing Editor at 19FortyFive.

Links

1. Chinese Amphibious Warfare, edited by Andrew Erickson, et al., Naval War College, China Maritime Studies Institute, 2024.

2. China Maritime Studies Institute homepage.

3. Dr. Andrew Erickson’s homepage.

4. “Invasion Plans: Operation Causeway and Taiwan’s Defense in World War II,” by Ian Easton, China Maritime Studies Institute, Naval War College, 2024.

4. China’s New Navy: The Evolution of the PLAN from the People’s Revolution to a 21st Century Cold War, by Xiaobing Li, USNI Press, 2023.

5. Mao’s Army Goes to Sea, by Toshi Yoshihara, Georgetown University Press, 2023.

