Sea Control 577: Reconceptualizing War with Ben Zweibelson

By J. Overton

Dr. Ben Zweibelson joins the program to talk about his new book, Reconceptualizing War.

Dr. Zweibelson has over three decades of service to the U.S. Department of Defense, retiring as an Infantry Officer with 22 years combined service, multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, and awarded four Bronze Stars. Author of two other books, Understanding the Military Design Movement (Routledge, 2023) and Beyond the Pale (Air University Press, 2023), Ben lectures at numerous war colleges and universities around the world. He holds a doctorate in philosophy, has three master’s degrees, and graduated U.S. Army Ranger School among numerous other demanding military courses. Ben resides in Colorado Springs with his wife and three boys.

