By J. Overton

Dr. Sebastian Bruns joins the program to talk about his article, “Conundrums, Right Ahead: Five strategic concerns for Baltic Sea decision-makers.” Sebastian is a naval strategist and sea power expert based in Kiel, Germany, where he is senior researcher at the Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University.

Download Sea Control 575: Baltic Conundrums with Sebastian Bruns

Links

1. “Conundrums, right ahead: Five strategic concerns for Baltic Sea decision-makers,” by Sebastian Bruns, Royal Swedish Naval Society, 2024. (Website is in Swedish, Click the Ladda ned button to download the issue, the article is on page 61 of the PDF in English.)

2.“From ‘Flooded Meadow’ to Maritime Hotspot: Keeping the Baltic Sea Free, Open, and Interconnected,” by Sebastian Bruns, Carnegie Endowment, December 20, 2023.

3. Sea Control 548 – Maritime Competition in the Mediterranean with Dr. Sebastian Bruns & Dr. Jeremy Stöhs, by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, September 21, 2024.

4. Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University.

J. Overton is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.