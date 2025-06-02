By Brian Kerg

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Hough joins the podcast to discuss his article, “Diplomacy for Better Stand-In Force Access in Japan.” Lieutenant Colonel Hough is a combat engineer officer serving as an operational planner in the III MEF G-357 Future Operations Branch in Okinawa, Japan. He deployed as a combat engineer officer in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom and as an engineer advisor in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Download Sea Control 574: Diplomacy for Better Stand-in Force Access in Japan with Daniel Hough

Links

1. “Diplomacy for Better Stand-In Force Access in Japan,” by Daniel Hough, Proceedings, September 2024.

Brian Kerg is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by William McQuiston.