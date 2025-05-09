Sea Control 572: Arms for Russia with Andrew Boyd

By Jonathan Selling

Author Andrew Boyd joins the podcast to discuss his book, Arms for Russia and the Naval War in the Arctic, 1941-1945. He discusses the importance of Lend-Lease to the Soviet Union and the importance of the Arctic route in supplying them.

Andrew Boyd CMG, OBE, DPhil was educated at Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth and St John’s College, Oxford. He served as a submariner in the Royal Navy in the 1970s and subsequently the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. He received his DPhil in naval history from the University of Buckingham in 2015 and is the author of two widely acclaimed works, The Royal Navy in Eastern Waters: Linchpin of Victory 1935-1942 and British Naval Intelligence through the Twentieth Century.

1. Arms for Russia and the Naval War in the Arctic, 1941-1945, by Andrew Boyd, U.S. Naval Institute Press, 2024.

