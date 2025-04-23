By Brian Kerg

Scholars Catherine Lila Chou and Mark Harrison join the program to discuss their recent book, Revolutionary Taiwan: Making Nationhood in a Changing World Order. Their book discusses the making of the Taiwanese nation, which sees itself as a state and a homeland in its own right, despite having not achieved formal international recognition. In addition, the book explains why democratization in Taiwan constituted a revolution, changing not just the form of government over the island, but also how Taiwanese people conceptualized the land in which they live.

Catherine Lila Chou is Assistant Professor of History at National Chengchi University in Taipei, Taiwan. For six years prior, she taught at Grinnell College in Iowa, where she was promoted to Associate Professor in 2024. She holds a PhD in early modern European history from Stanford University.

Mark Harrison is Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at the University of Tasmania, Australia. He holds a PhD in Chinese Studies from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. He is co-editor of the Brill Taiwan Studies Series and an Expert Associate of the National Security College of the Australian National University.

Download Sea Control 571: Revolutionary Taiwan with Catherine Lila Chou and Mark Harrison

Links

1. Revolutionary Taiwan: Making Nationhood in a Changing World Order, by Catherine Lila Chou and Mark Harrison, Cambria, 2024.

2. Taiwan’s 400 Year History: Anniversary Edition, by Su Beng, 施朝暉, 2017.

3. Catherine Lila Cho Twitter account.

4. Mark Harrison Twitter account.

Brian Kerg is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at [email protected].

Addison Pellerano edited and produced this episode.