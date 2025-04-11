Sea Control 570: Brent Jurmu on Equipping the Marine Reconnaissance Battalion Now

By Brian Kerg

Major Brent Jurmu joins Brian Kerg to discuss his article, “Equip the Mobile Reconnaissance Battalion Now.” Jurmu discusses how to adapt Marine reconnaissance platforms and units.

1. “Equip the Mobile Reconnaissance Battalion Now More than a new platform,” by Maj Brent Jurmu, Capt Brandon Klewicki, and Maj Matthew Tweedy, Marine Corps Gazette, May 2024.