By J. Overton

Dr. Peter Luebke from the Naval History and Heritage Command joins the program to discuss the NHHC essay collection he edited titled, The U.S. Navy and Innovation: Twentieth-Century Case Studies.

Peter C. Luebke is a historian at the Naval History and Heritage Command. There he has worked on several projects, including Naval Documents of the American Revolution, The Autobiography of John A. Dahlgren, Richmond Kelly Turner: Planning the Pacific War, Contested Logistics: Sustaining the Pacific War, and The U.S. Navy and Innovation: Twentieth-Century Case Studies.

Download Sea Control 569: Dr. Peter Luebke on the U.S. Navy and Innovation

Links

1. The U.S. Navy and Innovation: Twentieth-Century Case Studies, edited by Peter C. Luebke, U.S. Navy History and Heritage Command, September 2024.