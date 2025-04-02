By J. Overton
Dr. Peter Luebke from the Naval History and Heritage Command joins the program to discuss the NHHC essay collection he edited titled, The U.S. Navy and Innovation: Twentieth-Century Case Studies.
Peter C. Luebke is a historian at the Naval History and Heritage Command. There he has worked on several projects, including Naval Documents of the American Revolution, The Autobiography of John A. Dahlgren, Richmond Kelly Turner: Planning the Pacific War, Contested Logistics: Sustaining the Pacific War, and The U.S. Navy and Innovation: Twentieth-Century Case Studies.
Download Sea Control 569: Dr. Peter Luebke on the U.S. Navy and Innovation
Links
1. The U.S. Navy and Innovation: Twentieth-Century Case Studies, edited by Peter C. Luebke, U.S. Navy History and Heritage Command, September 2024.
J. Overton is co-host of the Sea Control podcast and edited the essay collection Seapower by Other Means: Naval Contributions to National Objectives Beyond Sea Control, Power Projection, and Traditional Service Missions. Contact the podcast team at [email protected].
One thought on “Sea Control 569: Dr. Peter Luebke on the U.S. Navy and Innovation”
Great piece… Tried to make this concept of “thinking” a navy (and war college) priority. Was the first effort cut because it was considered much too expensive for ROE. Was involved in initial concept of operation development during laser development. Response was; ” we’ll worry about it when we get it on the ship – if it ever makes it that far.” We learned by modeling the laser charesterics it could be a great asset to knock out select drones (circa 2007/8). And where are we today???