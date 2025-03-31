Sea Control 568: Jennifer Parker on an Australian Coast Guard

By Jonathan Selling

Jennifer Parker joins the program to discuss her paper, “Time for an Australian Coast Guard.” She discusses how maritime security is currently handled in Australia and how the addition of a dedicated Coast Guard would be benefit Australia.

Links

1. “Time for an Australian Coast Guard,” by Jennifer Parker, Australian Naval Institute, November 2024.

2. Twitter: JAParker29

3. Jennifer Parker personal website.

Jonathan Selling is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at [email protected].

Andrew Frame edited and produced this episode.