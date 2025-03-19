By Walker Mills

LCDR Nathan Sawyer joins the podcast to discuss his article in USNI Proceedings, “Beyond Tactics: How the Hawkeye Proved the Power of Adaptability in the Red Sea.” They discuss the role of the E-2 Hawkeye, and the importance of adaptability and leadership afloat.

Download Sea Control 567: E-2 Hawkeyes Over the Red Sea with LCDR Nathan Sawyer

1. “Beyond Tactics: How the Hawkeye Proved the Power of Adaptability in the Red Sea,” by Nathan Sawyer, USNI Proceedings, October 2024.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast and produced this episode.