By Walker Mills

Commander Justin Cobb, a Maritime Fires Officer with Carrier Strike Group 11, joins the program to his recent article, “No One Should Think the War Will be Short.” Justin’s article was recently published in USNI Proceedings and won their Future of Naval Warfare Essay Contest. It discussed why a conflict between the United States and the People’s Republic of China is more likely to be protracted than short and what the United States should do about it.

Commander Justin Cobb is the maritime fires officer with Carrier Strike Group 11. A rotary-wing aviator, he previously served as the commanding officer of the Helicopter Training Squadron 18 Vigilant Eagles at Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida. A graduate of the Joint Forces Staff College, he conducted his joint tour at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Mons, Belgium, where he was the lead action officer on the NATO joint command-and-control concept.

Sea Control 566: No One Should Think the War Will be Short with CDR Justin Cobb



Links

1. “No One Should Think the War Will be Short,” by Justin Cobb, USNI Proceedings, September 2024.

2. “Kill ‘em all? Denial Strategies, Defense Planning and Deterrence Failure,” by Evan Montgomery, War on the Rocks, September 2020.

