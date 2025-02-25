Sea Control 565 – General Bartholomees on the Army’s Contribution to Deterring China

By Walker Mills

Major General James B. Bartholomees III, Chief of Staff of U.S. Army Pacific, joins the program to discuss his recent CIMSEC article, “Land Force Integration: The Army’s Contribution to Deterring China.” The discussion also covers the Army’s new Multi-Domain Task Forces (MDTF) and what the U.S. Army is doing in the Indo-Pacific.

Links

1. “Land Force Integration: The Army’s Contribution to Deterring China,” by James B. Bartholomees III, CIMSEC November 20, 2024.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at [email protected].