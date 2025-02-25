Podcast

Sea Control 565 – General Bartholomees on the Army’s Contribution to Deterring China

Leave a comment

By Walker Mills

Major General James B. Bartholomees III, Chief of Staff of U.S. Army Pacific, joins the program to discuss his recent CIMSEC article, “Land Force Integration: The Army’s Contribution to Deterring China.” The discussion also covers the Army’s new Multi-Domain Task Forces (MDTF) and what the U.S. Army is doing in the Indo-Pacific.

Download Sea Control 565 Land Force Integration: The Army’s Contribution to Deterring China


Links

1. “Land Force Integration: The Army’s Contribution to Deterring China,” by James B. Bartholomees III, CIMSEC November 20, 2024.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.