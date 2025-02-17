By J. Overton

Historian Scot McFarlane joins the program to discuss the role of the canoe in warfare. He discusses the advantages the canoe provided in colonial America as well as the continued uses of canoes in warfare today. Scot McFarlane is a river historian and founder of the Oxbow History Company.

Download Sea Control 564 – Canoes, Rivers, and more with Scot McFarlane



Links

1. Scot McFarlane, “The Canoe,” American Historical Association.

J. Overton is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at [email protected].

Addison Pellerano edited and produced this episode.