Sea Control 563 – Red Sea Combat with CDR Brian C. Sánchez

Commander Brian Sánchez joins the program to talk about his time commanding the USS Gravely in the Red Sea. He discuss the engagements the ship took part in as part of its deployment, including the CIWS engagement on January 30th and the “Battle of the BAM” on January 9th.

