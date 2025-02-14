By Jared Samuelson
Dr. Jamie L. Jones joins the program to discuss her book, Rendered Obsolete – Energy Culture and the Afterlife of US Whaling. Jamie L. Jones is an Assistant Professor in the Department of English at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her research explores the historic pivot in energy use in the nineteenth century, when whale oil and other organic energy sources gave way to fossil fuels
Download Sea Control 562 – Rendered Obsolete with Dr. Jamie Jones
Links
1. Rendered Obsolete – Energy Culture and the Afterlife of US Whaling, by Jamie L. Jones, University of North Carolina Press, 2023.
2. Jamie L. Jones Twitter handle.
Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at [email protected].
Addison Pellerano edited and produced this episode.