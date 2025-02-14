By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Jamie L. Jones joins the program to discuss her book, Rendered Obsolete – Energy Culture and the Afterlife of US Whaling. Jamie L. Jones is an Assistant Professor in the Department of English at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her research explores the historic pivot in energy use in the nineteenth century, when whale oil and other organic energy sources gave way to fossil fuels

Download Sea Control 562 – Rendered Obsolete with Dr. Jamie Jones

Links

1. Rendered Obsolete – Energy Culture and the Afterlife of US Whaling, by Jamie L. Jones, University of North Carolina Press, 2023.

2. Jamie L. Jones Twitter handle.