Sasha Maggio, also known as ‘Mother of Tanks,’ joins the program to discuss her one-of-a-kind series, “Why We Fight.” A podcast covering just about every aspect of World War II, including significant elements of naval and amphibious warfare, “Why We Fight” is a unique podcast on historical warfare.

Sasha Maggio is a historian, analyst, and podcaster currently working abroad as a Unit Deployment Manager with the 37th Airlift Squadron at Rammstein Air Force Base, Germany. She has served as a senior intelligence analyst focusing on Russia and the former Soviet bloc, an Information Operations trainer for the U.S. Army, and she has worked extensively in marketing and content development. She runs the ‘Mother of Tanks’ account on X and hosts the “Why We Fight” podcast.

Download Sea Control 561 – Why We Fight with Sasha Maggio

Brian Kerg is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast.