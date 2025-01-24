Sea Control 560 – Near and Far Waters: The Geopolitics of Seapower with Dr. Colin Flint

By Walker Mills

Dr. Colin Flint, a Distinguished Professor of Political Geography at Utah State University, joins the program to talk about his new book, Near and Far Waters: The Geopolitics of Seapower. Dr. Flint discusses why seapower matters and what it can tell us about he future of the China-US rivalry.

Links

1. Near and Far Waters: The Geopolitics of Seapower by Colin Flint, Stanford University Press, 2024.

2. Seapower: A Guide for the Twenty-First Century by Geoffrey Till, 4th Edition, Routledge, 2018.

3. Dr. Colin Flint Utah State University page.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at [email protected].

This episode was edited by Jonathan Selling.