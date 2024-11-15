Sea Control 555 – Infantry Battalions as Sensor Webs for the Fleet with Zachary Schwartz

By Brian Kerg

Brian Kerg, one of Sea Control’s new co-hosts, makes his debut. Here he interviews Major Zachary Schwartz of the U.S. Marine Corps about his new article, “Infantry Battalions as Sensor Webs for the Fleet.”

Download Sea Control 555 – Infantry Battalions as Sensor Webs for the Fleet with Zachary Stewart

Links

1. “Infantry Battalions as Sensor Webs for the Fleet,” by Major Zachary Schwartz, Proceedings, September 2024.

2. The Connecting File website.

Brian Kerg is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.