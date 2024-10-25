Sea Control 554 – Maritime Diplomacy, Espionage, and Nautical Science in the 15th-17th Centuries with Dr. Nuno Vila-Santa

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Nuno Vila-Santa joins Jared to discuss his book, Knowledge Exchanges Between Portugal and Europe: Maritime Diplomacy, Espionage, and Nautical Science in the Early Modern World (15th-17th Centuries). Nuno is a researcher at CIUHCT (Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon) and correspondent researcher at CHAM (FCSH-UNL/UAÇ – Lisbon, Portugal) and the Portuguese Navy Academy.

1. “Knowledge Exchanges Between Portugal and Europe: Maritime Diplomacy, Espionage, and Nautical Science in the Early Modern World (15th-17th Centuries),” by Nuno Vila-Santa, Amsterdam University Press, 2024.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.