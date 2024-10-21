Podcast

Sea Control 553 – Tracks on the Ocean with Dr. Sara Caputo

Leave a comment

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Sara Caputo joins the program to discuss her new book, Tracks on the Ocean: A History of Trailblazing, Maps and Maritime Travel. Sara is Director of Studies in History, History and Politics, and History and Modern Languages, Magdalene College. 

Download Sea Control 553 – Tracks on the Ocean with Dr. Sara Caputo

Links

1. Tracks on the Ocean: A History of Trailblazing, Maps and Maritime Travel, by Sara Caputo, Profile BooksSeptember 2024.  

2. Sea Control 353 – The Medical Culture of the British Seaman with Dr. Sara Caputo, by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, June 12, 2022.

3. Sea Control 527 – The Wide Wide Sea with Hampton Sides, by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, June 13, 2024.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.