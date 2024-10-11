By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Rachel Lance joins the program to talk about her new book, Chamber Divers – The Untold Story of the D-Day Scientists Who Changed Special Operations Forever. Rachel is an author and Assistant Consulting Professor at Duke University, where she conducts research out of their Hyperbaric Medicine facility.

Download Sea Control 551 – Chamber Divers with Dr. Rachel Lance

Links

1. Chamber Divers – The Untold Story of the D-Day Scientists Who Changed Special Operations Forever, by Rachel Lance, Dutton, 2024.

2. Rachel Lance official website.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.