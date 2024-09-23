By Jonathan Selling Author Edward Hampshire joins Jonathan to discuss his new book, The Royal Navy in the Cold War Years, 1966-1990. Edward Hampshire is an historian at the Naval Historical Branch, Ministry of Defence, Portsmouth. He has been Senior Lecturer in Defence and International Affairs, the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, and was Seconded from Sandhurst to the Defence Studies Department (King’s College London), Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, for a period. Download Sea Control 549 – The Royal Navy During the Cold War with Edward Hampshire

1. The Royal Navy in the Cold War Years, 1966-1990; Retreat and Revival, by Edward Hampshire, Naval Institute Press, 2024.

Jonathan Selling is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.