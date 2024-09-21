Sea Control 548 – Maritime Competition in the Mediterranean with Dr. Sebastian Bruns & Dr. Jeremy Stöhs

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Jeremy Stöhs and Dr. Sebastian Bruns join the program to discuss their recent article in War on the Rocks in renewed competition in the Mediterranean.

Jeremy Stöhs is an Austrian-American security and defense analyst. He co-heads the Austrian Center for Intelligence, Propaganda & Security Studies at the University of Graz and is a senior fellow at the Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University. Sebastian is a naval strategist and seapower expert based in Kiel, Germany, where he is senior researcher at the Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University.

Download Sea Control 548 – Maritime Competition in the Mediterranean with Dr. Sebastian Bruns and Dr. Jeremy Stöhs



Links

1. “Mare Nostrum Revisited: Maritime Competition in the Mediterranean,” by Dr. Jeremy Stöhs and Dr. Sebastian Bruns, War on the Rocks, June 13, 2024.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.