Sea Control 547 – What the Wild Sea Can Be with Dr. Helen Scales

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Helen Scales joins the program to discuss the future of the world’s oceans and the environmental threats that they face.

Helen Scales, PhD, is a marine biologist, writer, and broadcaster. She is the author of many books about the ocean including The Brilliant Abyss and Spirals in Time, and the children’s books What a Shell Can Tell and Scientists in the Wild. She writes for National Geographic Magazine, the Guardian, and New Scientist, among others. She teaches at Cambridge University, is a storytelling ambassador for the Save Our Seas Foundation, and science advisor for the marine conservation charity Sea Changers.

