By Jared Samuelson
Dr. Helen Scales joins the program to discuss the future of the world’s oceans and the environmental threats that they face.
Helen Scales, PhD, is a marine biologist, writer, and broadcaster. She is the author of many books about the ocean including The Brilliant Abyss and Spirals in Time, and the children’s books What a Shell Can Tell and Scientists in the Wild. She writes for National Geographic Magazine, the Guardian, and New Scientist, among others. She teaches at Cambridge University, is a storytelling ambassador for the Save Our Seas Foundation, and science advisor for the marine conservation charity Sea Changers.
Download Sea Control 547 – What the Wild Sea Can Be with Dr. Helen Scales
Links
1. “What The Wild Sea Can Be – The Future of the World’s Ocean,” by Helen Scales, Atlantic Monthly Press, 2024.
2. Sea Control 246 – Beyond Static Spatial Management with Dr. Guillermo Ortuño Crespo and Andrea Galassi, CIMSEC, May 2, 2021.
Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.