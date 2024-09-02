By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Harry Bennett joins Jared to discuss his book, The War for England’s Shores: S-Boats and the Fight Against British Coastal Convoys.

Download Sea Control 546 – S-Boats and Coastal Convoys with Harry Bennett

Links

1. The War for England’s Shores: S-Boats and the Fight Against British Coastal Convoys, by G.H. Bennett, US Naval Institute Press, 2023.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.