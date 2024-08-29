Sea Control 545 – Naval Operations in the Mexican-American War

By Jared Samuelson

Lt. Col. Nathan Jennings, Ph D joins the program to discuss naval operations in the Mexican-American War. Jennings discusses Winfried Scott’s landing at Veracruz, the largest U.S. landing prior to World War Two, and also less well-known operations in the Gulf of Mexico. Nathan is an associate professor and Army strategist at the US Army Command and General Staff College.

1. “Improvised Partnerships: U.S. Joint Operations in the Mexican-American War,” by Nathan A. Jennings, Joint Force Quarterly 105, April 14, 2022.

2. “D-Day Veracruz, 1847 – A Grand Design,” by Paul C. Clark, Jr. and Edward H. Moseley, National Defense University, 1996.

3. Sea Control 510 – The Fortress Fleet with Lt Col Nathan Jennings, PhD, CIMSEC, April 13, 2024.

