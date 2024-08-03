Sea Control 542 – Ready to Dive with Curt Newport

By Jared Samuelson

Author Curt Newport joins the program to discuss his career beneath the waves and his new book, Ready to Dive – Five Decades of Adventure in the Abyss. Curt is a pioneer in the development and operation of Remotely Operated Vehicles. He retired in 2022 after 47 years in the underwater profession.

Links

1. Ready to Dive – Five Decades of Adventure in the Abyss, by Curt Newport, Purdue University Press, 2024.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jim Jarvie.