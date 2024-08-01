Sea Control 541 – The Globe and Anchor Men with Dr. Mark Folse

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Mark Folse returns to the podcast to discuss both his own relationship with the Marine Corps as well as his new book, The Globe and Anchor Men: U.S. Marines and American Manhood in the Great War Era. Mark is a U.S. military and naval historian who works full time for the U.S. Army’s Center of Military History in Washington, DC.

1. The Globe and Anchor Men: U.S. Marines and American Manhood in the Great War Era, by Mark Ryland Folse, University of Kansas Press, 2024.

2. Sea Control 287 – Small Wars and More with Dr. Mark Folse, CIMSEC, October 24, 2021.

3. Contested Valor: African American Marines in the Age of Power, Protest and Tokenism, by Cameron D. McCoy, University Press of Kansas, October 2023.

