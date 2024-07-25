Author Nick Hewitt joins the program to discuss his new book, Normandy – The Sailors’ Story: A Naval History of D-Day and the Battle for France. Nick is a naval historian working for Orkney Islands Council. He was formerly Head of Collections and Research at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Download Sea Control 539 Normandy – The Sailors’ Story and D-Day with Nick Hewitt

Links

1. Normandy – The Sailors’ Story: A Naval History of D-Day and the Battle for France, by Nick Hewitt, Yale University Press, 2024.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.