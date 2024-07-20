Sea Control 538 – Sunken Warships and Diplomatic Timebombs with Dr. Natali Pearson

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Natali Pearson joins the program to discuss the diplomatic challenges posed by sunken warships and her latest article in the Australasian Journal of Maritime Archaeology, “Diplomatic Timebombs? Southeast Asia’s sunken warships.” Natali is a Senior Lecturer at the Sydney Southeast Asia Centre, the University of Sydney, where she is affiliated with the Discipline of Archaeology.

Download Sea Control 538 – Diplomatic Timebombs with Dr. Natali Pearson

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jim Jarvie.