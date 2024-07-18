By Walker Mills

Dr. Joanna Siekiera joins the program for a discussion regarding her recent work on Indo-Pacific security and China. She is an international lawyer, legal advisor, and Doctor of Public Policy from Poland. She currently works as a consultant for NATO. She is also a non-resident fellow at the Brute Krulak Center for Innovation & Future Warfare at the Marine Corps University, and a certified sailor.

Download Sea Control 537 – Europe’s Role in Indo-Pacific Security with Dr. Joanna Siekiera

Links

1. “Dragons in the West: Chinese Communist Party Threats in Europe and the Imperative of a Strategic Pivot,” by Joanna Siekiera, Irregular Warfare Initiative, February 27, 2024.

2. 21st Century as the Pacific Century: Culture and Security of Oceania States in Great Power Competition, edited by Joanna Siekiera, Wydawnictwa Uiwersytetu Warszawskiego, 2023.

3. Sea Control 501: Multilateral Approaches to Maritime Security in Oceania with Zach Ota, CIMSEC, March 10, 2024.

4. Sea Control 255: Littoral Access Companies with Zach Ota, CIMSEC, June 3, 2021.

5. #Brutecast S7 E01: European Security and China with Dr. Joanna Siekiera, The Krulak Center, July 16, 2023.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.