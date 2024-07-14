By Jared Samuelson

Dongkeun Lee joins the program to discuss an article he’s written for the September issue of Marine Policy entitled, “Influences behind the development of South Korea’s shipbuilding industry from the 1960s to the 2000s.”

Dongkeun is a PhD candidate at the Strategic and Defence Studies Centre (SDSC) at the Australian National University, and a reservist officer of the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).

Download Sea Control 536 – Development of the South Korean Shipbuilding Industry with Dongkeun Lee

Links

1. “Influences behind the development of South Korea’s shipbuilding industry from the 1960s to the 2000s,” by Dongkeun Lee, Marine Policy, September 2024.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by James Addison.