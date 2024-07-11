By Jared Samuelson

Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson join the program discuss their new book, Tom Clancy: Act of Defiance which marks the return of legendary character Jack Ryan.

Brian is a US Navy veteran who served as an officer aboard a 688-class nuclear submarine in the Pacific. Jeffrey has worked as an actor, a firefighter, a paramedic, a jet pilot, a diving instructor, a Naval Officer, and a Vascular and Trauma Surgeon. He also served two tours in Iraq as a combat surgeon with both the Marines and with a Joint Special Operations Task Force.

Download Sea Control 535 – The Return of Jack Ryan with Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson



Links

1. Tom Clancy Act of Defiance, by Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, May 21, 2024.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.