Sea Control 534 – NATO’s Navies at 75 with Dr. Josh Tallis

Dr. Josh Tallis makes his annual visit to the podcast to discuss NATO’s navies at 75. Josh is a senior research scientist at the Center for Naval Analyses (CNA). From 2021 to 2023, he served as the CNA field representative to the Commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO.

1. “NATO’s Navies at 75: Operational Imperatives to Watch,” by Joshua Tallis, Proceedings, April 2024.

