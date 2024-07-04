Sea Control 533 – Maritime Peacekeeping with Dr. Ian Bowers

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Ian Bowers re-joins the program for a third tour to discuss Task Force 448, United Nations Interim Forces-Lebanon, and maritime peacekeeping. Ian is Senior Research Scientist at the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies.

1. “Exploiting the Water: Naval Involvement in UN Peacekeeping,” by Ian Bowers, in UN Peacekeeping Doctrine in a New Era, Taylor & Francis, 2017.

2. Sea Control 231 – Not So Disruptive After All with Dr. Ian Bowers and Dr. Sarah Kirchberger, CIMSEC, March 11, 2021.

3. “A First Time for Everything: The United Nations Maritime Task Force in Lebanon,” by David Van Dyk, CIMSEC, March 25, 2019.

