By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Ian Bowers and Dr. Deborah Sanders join us to discuss coalition navy operations during the Korean war. Ian is Senior Research Scientist at the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies. Deborah is a Professor of Contemporary conflict and strategy at the Defence Studies Department at the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom.

Download Sea Control 532 – Coalition Naval Operations during the Korean War with Dr. Ian Bowers and Dr. Deborah Sanders

Links

1. Coalition Navies During the Korean War: Understanding Combined Operations, edited by Ian Bowers, Routledge, 2024.

2. Sea Control 231 – Not So Disruptive After All with Dr. Ian Bowers and Dr. Sarah Kirchberger, CIMSEC, March 11, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited by Marie Williams.