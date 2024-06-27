By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Bec Strating and Dr. Joanne Wallis join the program to discuss Australian security and their new book, Girt By Sea: Re-Imagining Australia’s Security. Bec is the director of La Trobe Asia and a professor in politics and international relations at La Trobe University. Joanne is a professor of international security at the University of Adelaide.

Download Sea Control 531 – Girt by Sea with Dr. Bec Strating and Dr. Joanne Wallis

Links

1. Girt By Sea: Re-Imagining Australia’s Security, by Rebecca Strating and Joanne Wallis, La Trobe University Press, 2024.

2. Sea Control 430 – Australian Constabulary Missions with Sean Andrews, CIMSEC, May 11, 2023.

3. Sea Control 508 – Australian Capabilities in the Littoral with Jennifer Parker and Peter Jones, CIMSEC, April 6, 2024.

4. Statecraftiness: Mapping Competition, Cooperation, and Coercion in the Pacific Islands.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jim Jarvie.