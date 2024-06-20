Sea Control 529 – EU Maritime Operations with Piero Barlucchi

By Alexia Bouallagui

Piero Barlucchi joins the podcast to discuss his new paper, “From Atalanta to Aspides: Old and New Challenges for EU Maritime Operations.” Piero is a project officer in the Center for Security, Diplomacy and Strategy (CSDS) of the Brussels School of Governance. (The EU contribution to Aspides has changed since this episode was recorded.)

1. “From Atalanta to Aspides : Old and New Challenges for EU Maritime Operations,” P. Barlucchi, Istituto Affari Internazionali, March 2024.

